Claressa Shields insisted it will require a purse of at least $1 million to cut down to welterweight for a potential super-fight against Katie Taylor.

Fresh from last weekend’s successful defence of her light-middleweight titles, Claressa Shields expressed concerns about a weight cut to 147lbs potentially affecting her backside.

Shields earned a unanimous decision victory over Marie-Eve Dicaire in Michigan and after the bout, the prospect of a potential clash with Katie Taylor was put to the undefeated American.

The 25-year-old explained that she would not be worried about sharing the ring with Taylor but Shields maintained that she would need to be properly compensated if she has to compromise her body.

“Katie Taylor is not the worry in that sentence, the 147lbs is,” Shields said after the win.

“Katie is a great fighter. They gotta pay me a lotta money for me to lose my butt to go down to 147lbs.

“Like, at the end of the day, I’m a woman and that’s something that I love about my body. I might not have no big breasts, but I’ve got a nice butt. And I will lose that going to 147lbs, so they need to come with that dough, and I’ll be seeing Katie at 147lbs, as long as they come at least with a million. Talk to me nice.”

Taylor is reportedly in talks to return to the ring next month but an opponent has yet to be announced for the Bray boxer.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently outlined plans for Taylor, who is targeting the winner of this weekend’s rematch between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus later this year.

“The plan is for Katie to box on a show at the end of April and assuming all goes well she will box again in June or July against the winner of McCaskill-Braekhus,” Hearn told The Irish Examiner.

“I seem to say it every year but this one is a really big one for her because she has that chance to make even more history.

“Obviously Braekhus has been on the radar for some time but McCaskill went and upset the applecart by beating her last year — that’s boxing.

“Those two are fighting again next month with it all on the line and we believe whoever wins that will defend the welterweight belts against Katie in the summer.”

