Brutal body shot guides Carl Frampton through potential banana skin

Carl Frampton remains on course for his goal of becoming a three-weight world champion and, potentially, becoming Ireland’s greatest ever fighter.

Making his first appearance of 2020, Carl Frampton enjoyed his first stoppage victory in two years on Saturday night, when he got the better of Scotland’s Darren Traynor in the seventh round at York Hall.

A brutal body shot from Frampton was ultimately enough to see him past his short-notice opponent after a competitive opening to the bout.

You would not want to be on the end of that 😳@RealCFrampton ends the fight with a perfect body shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/SDUHvSnAz4 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 15, 2020

‘The Jackal’ picked up the pace after the midway point of the contest and a crunching left hand to Traynor’s body proved the deciding moment of the fight.

The win sets Frampton up for a shot at Jamal Herring’s WBO super-featherweight title later this year, provided Herring beats Jonathan Oquendo on September 5.

And should the Belfast fighter come out triumphant in his next title fight, he would earn the honour of becoming Ireland’s first ever three-weight world champion but Frampton was under no illusions about the fact that he will have to improve next time around.

“I was happy to get the win. I was far from my best but people talk about doing the rounds, I don’t think it will harm me doing that,” Frampton told the Belfast Telegraph.

“If I had the chance to take him out in the first round, I would have done that but the rounds are good and he is a tough kid.

“I had to make sure complacency didn’t creep in at all. It was a potential banana skin. Nobody’s expecting Darren to beat me and there was no pressure on him. They had a decent game plan, they weren’t rushing things.

“I hurt him a few times with the jab and then the body shots in the second half of the fight worked well.”

