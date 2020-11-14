Caoimhin Agyarko keeps hype train rolling with furious finishing flurry

While the eyes of most Irish fight fans will be on Katie Taylor this weekend, there was plenty of interest in Caoimhin Agyarko’s latest outing on Friday night.

Competing on the undercard of the rematch between Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley’s, Caoimhin Agyarko took full advantage of the attention on him when he moved to 8-0 as a pro.

Agyarko justified his status as betting favourite when he stopped Robbie Chapman in the seventh round and, in the process, left little doubt that he is ready for a step-up in competition next time around.

Belfast’s Agyarko was due to fight on next month’s higher profile card on December 5, which is expected to be headlined by Tyson Fury and was supposed to feature Michael Conlan before an ankle injury ruled him out, but he was drafted in to showcase his skills in BT Sport studios on Friday.

One HUGE right hand changes the fight 👊@caoimhinagyarko senses the finish, steps in on Robbie Chapman and closes proceedings in emphatic style 💥 pic.twitter.com/BoMu4xXi25 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 13, 2020

After three decision victories in his first four professional bouts, Agyarko has clearly found his killer instinct in the past year as he has now enjoyed four consecutive knockout wins.

Becoming only the second man to stop Chapman, ‘Black Thunder’ grew increasingly aggressive as the fight wore on and when he sensed that his opponent was hurt in the seventh round, Agyarko pounced.

"I've always had the power" 💯@caoimhinagyarko earned his fourth straight stoppage tonight, taking his slate to 8-0 (5 KOs) 👏 pic.twitter.com/RwfKhscKDu — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) November 13, 2020

After his right hand found a home and stunned Chapman, Agyarko started unleashing a furious flurry of hooks and uppercuts and forced his opponent against the ropes.

When Chapman’s desperate survival attempts to hold on failed, a series of unanswered shots gave the referee no choice but to step between the fighters and save Chapman from further damage.

📸 Another early night for AgyarKO! pic.twitter.com/2hj7ELD8YH — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) November 13, 2020

With no fans in the arena to celebrate for, Agyarko calmly returned to his corner and took a drink of water before he went over to check on Chapman.

In the fight card’s main event, Denzel Bentley became the British middleweight champion after Mark Heffron couldn’t continue due to an eye injury while, elsewhere, former Love Island star Tommy Fury earned a knockout victory of his own.

