Caoimhin Agyarko Drops Opponent Three Times To Pass Sternest Test

Caoimhin Agyarko took his next step-up in style on Friday night, when he stopped opponent Jez Smith in the ninth round.

In his first-ever 10th round outing, Caoimhin Agyarko dropped Smith on three occasions before earning the stoppage victory in the penultimate round and moving to 7-0 as a professional.

Belfast’s Agyarko embraced what represented a significant step-up in opponent at BT Sport studios in London and he worked Smith’s body well throughout the middleweight contest.

Smith gave as good as he got at moments, particularly in the fourth and fifth rounds, but Agyarko’s staying power took over in the latter parts of the fight.

This is how I feel this morning 😂 @jezsmith1 you tough cookie thank you for stepping in when no one else wanted to gained my respect 👏🏾 all the best. pic.twitter.com/r6wFFAzGV0 — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) August 1, 2020

The aggression advantage clearly lay with Agyarko and his body shots began paying dividends in the eighth round, when Smith was forced to take a knee and regain his composure.

Credit to London’s Smith, who rose from the canvas, but Agyarko smelled blood in the water and went in pursuit of the finish.

This one is over…@caoimhinagyarko very impressive once again as he puts Jez Smith away in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/yHutqgXCQf — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) July 31, 2020

The onslaught continued in the ninth round, when referee Mark Lyson had eventually seen enough and waved the fight off.

“It has been a long time since I fought somebody like that, I’ve had six journeymen,” Agyarko said, via Boxing Scene. “That will bring the bests out of me, someone who is coming to fight, someone who is coming to win. I picked the body shots well and got to him in the end.

Caoimhin Agyarko is laying them in HARD 😳 Jezz Smith refusing to quit… pic.twitter.com/JWiwDx2YXG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) July 31, 2020

“Having a first ten-rounder shows me what level I am at. It was a good learning fight for me, a good step-up and we got through it.

“He caught me with one too many right hands, I got complacent, but I adapted, kept my left hand up and got the job done.”

Big things are expected of the 23-year-old who, while still in the infancy of his professional career, looks to be a prospect worthy of the ever-intensifying hype around him.