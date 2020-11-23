Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko is flattered to have been asked to help Callum Smith prepare for the daunting challenge of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Callum Smith will put his WBA and The Ring super-middleweight titles on the line against Canelo, arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and he doesn’t have long to get himself ready, with the fight scheduled for December 19 in Texas as per last week’s confirmation.

As training camp intensifies, Smith has drafted in Caoimhin Agyarko for sparring after presumably identifying some similarities between Agyarko and his upcoming opponent.

The sparring offer came right after Agyarko’s most recent victory, his fourth consecutive stoppage win in his promising 8-0 record.

Agyarko, nicknamed ‘Black Thunder’, stopped opponent Robbie Chapman in the seventh round of their ten-round meeting earlier this month and the win earned him some valuable sparring experience with one of the best fighters in Britain.

“It’s unbelievable that someone like Callum Smith has invited me to spar with him and it’s good that I’m being regarded as having a style that is similar to one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Immediately after the win over Chapman, Smith’s trainer Joe Gallagher was on wanting me to be part of the camp,” Agyarko told the Belfast Telegraph.

One HUGE right hand changes the fight 👊@caoimhinagyarko senses the finish, steps in on Robbie Chapman and closes proceedings in emphatic style 💥 pic.twitter.com/BoMu4xXi25 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 13, 2020

“It’s a great opportunity for me to gain a lot of experience and it has come at a great time in my career. I want to pick up as much as I can working with Callum, who is someone at the very top of the sport.”

Agyarko only fought twice in 2020 with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on many fighters’ plans for the year but the 23-year-old is expected to return to the ring in February in the hopes of keeping his hype train rolling along.

