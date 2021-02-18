Anthony Joshua’s reaction to Tyson Fury’s physique in recent video

Share and Enjoy !

Unlike some fight fans, Anthony Joshua did not read too much into the recent video of Tyson Fury in which ‘The Gypsy King’ looked to have put on some weight since his last bout.

Even since turning his life around four years ago, Tyson Fury still tends to fluctuate in weight between fights and Anthony Joshua is convinced that his rival will be in peak physical condition when the pair’s heavyweight showdown finally comes to fruition.

Fury sparked concerns from some with the recent video of him taking the plunge in freezing conditions in Morecambe as he looked to be carrying more weight around his midriff than he had when he knocked out Deontay Wilder 12 months ago.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently spoke to ‘AJ’ about Fury’s physique, poking fun at the WBC heavyweight champion, but Joshua promised the Matchroom boss that he is preparing for the best Fury.

Hearn told Seconds Out: “I think before he (Fury) goes into any main camp he doesn’t look like ‘AJ’, ever.

“I said to ‘AJ’ the other day, ‘Did you see Fury jumping in the sea? He looked like me!’

“The response from ‘AJ’ was, ‘We’re gonna get the best Tyson Fury, so I don’t care if he’s carrying a bit of extra weight now, I’m training for the best ever Tyson Fury.’

“And, make no mistake, Fury will be in top shape for this fight.”

A date has yet to be set for Fury vs. Joshua although the biggest fight in British boxing history has never been closer to becoming a reality.

Considering the ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions, it looks like Fury vs. Joshua will be taking place in a foreign location, potentially in the Middle East or Asia.

The WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts are set to be on the line when Fury and Joshua share the ring in one of the most-anticipated bouts in modern boxing history.

“We’ve still probably got maybe four/five months to go. He hasn’t even started camp yet,” Hearn said of Fury.

“I think the impressive thing from both these guys is they haven’t stopped training. ‘AJ’, since his last fight, he don’t wanna stop training.

“I even said to him, ‘What about a little bit of warm weather? Go and relax a little bit? You don’t wanna over-train.’ He said, ‘No, I’m fine at Finchley.’

“He’s sparring, he’s training, he’s preparing for the fight of his life.”

