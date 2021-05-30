Anthony Joshua praises John Fury for rant about collapsed unification bout

“I would want to sit down with J.F, have a Guinness and talk fighting.”

In an unexpected twist, Anthony Joshua and John Fury seem to be on the same page regarding the collapse of the all-British heavyweight unification title showdown with Tyson Fury.

Fury’s father, John, has never been one to mince his words and he gave his brutally honest opinion of the development which has forced Tyson Fury to switch his focus from Joshua to former foe Deontay Wilder.

A court of arbitration ruled that Fury had to agree to a trilogy fight with Wilder before mid-September, which put the kibosh on near-finalised plans to take part in a unification clash with ‘AJ’ in August.

Fury’s father made no secret of his stance on the outcome and revealed that he’d encouraged ‘The Gypsy King’ to vacate his WBC title if that’s what it took to get the Joshua bout over the line.

“I was told the arbitration was under control and not a problem. All of a sudden at the eleventh hour, it is a problem,” John Fury told BT Sport.

Explosive interview! Big John Fury has his say on Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua collapsing 😱 He's warned his son against complacency, with a third fight with Deontay Wilder now officially signed 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/4v7z7TTgCZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 28, 2021

“It’s madness and the only problem with this madness is that my son is caught up in the middle of it. I’m not a happy man about any of it.

“Both men can get beat. ‘AJ’ can get beat, and so can Tyson. Both men could get complacent thinking about one another…

“Everybody seems to be doing what Bob Arum says. I mean no harm to Bob. He’s probably got his intentions right but it’s all about money and what they can do.

“All of this benefits the Americans because they never wanted the Saudi fight, did they? Tyson wanted it, I wanted it and everybody in the world wanted it.”

Joshua was uncharacteristically furious after the Fury fight fell through and he engaged in a heated back-and-forth with his fellow Brit on social media.

Anthony Joshua on John Fury

But ‘AJ’ seems to see eye-to-eye with John Fury on the matter and admitted that he hopes to meet with the elder Fury for a pint of Guinness and a chat about the fight game.

“I got a lot of time for this interview. Good listen,” Joshua said.

“Some massive statements have been made if you listen carefully.

“I would want to sit down with J.F, have a Guinness and talk fighting.”

