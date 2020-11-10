Alexander Flores’ purse withheld after “unusual nature” of 45-second stoppage

Alexander Flores will have to sit before the California State Athletic Commission to explain the circumstances around his KO defeat to Luis Ortiz on Saturday night.

Several eyebrows were raised among those watching the PBC on FOX main event when Alexander Flores was unable to continue after what appeared to be a relatively innocuous punch from Luis Ortiz.

While Ortiz possesses the kind of power to hurt opponents with no more than a grazing shot, even the commentators couldn’t work out what actually caused the damage that sent Flores to the canvas.

1st. Round. KO. 👊 Luis Ortiz's got it done during last night's main event #OrtizFlores pic.twitter.com/rWRb8wRrjb — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 9, 2020

According to The Athletic, the California State Athletic Commission is now withholding Flores’ $80,000 purse until they can establish all the facts around what commission executive director Andy Foster described as “the unusual nature of the fight being stopped.”

“It’s very rare, we hardly ever do this,” Foster added.

Luiz Ortiz stops Alexander Flores under 60 secs. King Kong is back with a bang! 🥊 #OrtizFlores pic.twitter.com/PKLV2K7vYD — KBOXtv (@KboXtv) November 8, 2020

Ortiz, who was making his first appearance since his defeat to Deontay Wilder in their rematch, got his hands raised after just 45 seconds against Flores.

While the fight-ending sequence did not look all that devastating, it bears remembering that Flores was buzzed a couple of times in the opening seconds of the heavyweight fight.

The CSAC will examine the stoppage but Foster was keen to clarify that the commission is not accusing Flores of any wrongdoing.

“I want to be very clear that all we’re doing is taking some time to review it,” Foster reiterated. ” … We’re not saying (he) did anything wrong at all. We need to take a look at this a little more than we have because (the conclusion) raised some questions. … We just need more information.”

READ NEXT – Tyson Fury has his say on Deontay Wilder’s spiking allegations

Read More About: Alexander Flores, Luis Ortiz