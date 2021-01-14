Bob Arum: Tyson Fury will never fight Wilder again

“Tyson Fury has said to me and the mediator, ‘Not today, not tomorrow, and not ever will he ever fight Wilder after what Wilder said to him.”

Bob Arum has ruled out Tyson Fury ever fighting against Deontay Wilder after Wilder’s glove tampering claims.

Tyson Fury

Fury’s co-promoter Arum spoke to ease fan’s concerns that the American would stop the potential Anthony Joshua world heavyweight showdown later this year.

The Gypsy King has fought Wilder twice, drawing on the first occasion before knocking out The Bronze Bomber in the rematch.

“I don’t know, maybe the mediator will be able to solve the situation,” Arum said when speaking to Barbershop Conversations.

“But we got a real problem because Tyson Fury has said to me and the mediator: ‘Not today, not tomorrow, and not ever will he ever fight Wilder after what Wilder said to him’.

“Fury regards it as not only a slur against him but against the Gypsy nation.”

WBC belt

Arum also rubbished suggestions that Fury would have to release the WBC belt.

“Why would he have to release the belt?” he said.

“I don’t want to get into any legalities, but the idea of anyone stopping the Fury – Joshua fight, it just can’t happen. The WBC belt isn’t an issue.”

“There’s no mediation. I mean, there has been over Christmas, and New Year, there was mediation.”

Anthony Joshua

Ahead of their, what seems like, inevitable clash, Tyson Fury has spoken about Anthony Joshua. He doesn’t believe the 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist is “as good as people crack him up to be.”

Fury told Sky Sports:“I don’t believe he’s as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self.

“He’s got a confidence issue. He’s coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn’t.

“On his last two fights, he’s not in form. On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds.”

