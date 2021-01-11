“It’s just all a bit of a mirage. Any boxer, whatever they get, any athlete, they deserve a million times more.”

Tyson Fury has claimed that all athletes should be getting “a million times more” than what they do.

This is due to the amount of hard work and dedication athletes put in day in, day out.

The WBC heavyweight champion posted a video to social media while he was on a run, giving boxing fans an insight into the daily work he is putting in ahead of a potential world heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua later this year.

The 32-year-old revealed in the video just how unglamorous the work really is.

“A little bit from behind the scenes,” Fury said on his Twitter video.

“People only see the glitz and the glamour of boxing on the night and all the entertainment.

“But they don’t see the hard work which goes in. They don’t see the running in the rain, running in the snow and the cold.

“They don’t see all the long nights and early mornings, on your own.”

The Gypsy King believes it’s all “a mirage” and that athletes, not just boxers, should get way more creditability for putting in the daily grind.

He continued: “It’s just all a bit of a mirage. Any boxer, whatever they get, any athlete, they deserve a million times more.

“Because, nobody knows, apart from other athletes, the work, the sacrifice, the dedication that goes in over the years.

“From being 11 and 12-years-old, I’ve been doing the same stuff day in, day out. Day in, day out.

“Rain, sun, hail, or snow, you work.

“So, remember, never disrespect athletes because you don’t know what it takes to do it.”

While no date has been set, there is an expectation that a deal will be reached soon.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, hasn’t ruled out the fight being outside Britain.

This is due to potential Covid restrictions on fans being able to attend.

