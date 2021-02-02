Tyson Fury: I’d love a drink with ex-Manchester United player Eric Cantona

“I would love to have a beer with Eric.”

Tyson Fury has named former Manchester United midfielder Eric Cantona as the person he would most like to go for a drink with.

Fury was asked by Gareth A Davies, which celebrities past or present he would like to go for a drink with.

As a Manchester United fan, Fury was in no doubt about who his number one was.

“That’s who I’d want as you know he’s my all-time favourite player,” Fury replied when asked by Davies whether it would be Eric Cantona.

"I would love to have a beer with Eric."

Fury is a massive Manchester United supporter and was even looking forward to his club going back to the top of the table after the interview.

Although, subsequently United lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United.

Asked whether he would get to games at Old Trafford, Fury replied: “Yeah, I did before covid changed the world.”

Dry 2021

Tyson Fury has been training hard ahead of the seemingly imminent announcement of his world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua in June.

The 32-year-old had just finished his second gym session of the day and is planning not to drink alcohol for the whole of 2021.

“I’m having a dry 2021, like last year I had three or four days where I had a few drinks in the year,” he explained.

“This year I’m having none. I’m having a dry 2021.

“Not that I need to, I just want to do it as a challenge. I like challenges.”

Half an hour video interview with the inimitable @Tyson_Fury Talks @anthonyfjoshua Animal spirits New project in 2022 Enjoy the Gypsy King in top form. https://t.co/0Qx9e6ks05 via @YouTube Please subscribe to the youtube channel — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) January 31, 2021

2022 challenge

However, the Gypsy King has set himself an even bigger challenge for 2022.

“Then in 2022, my goal is to have one pint of beer per day for 365 days of the year,” Fury continued.

“But here’s the twist, it’s got to be in a different pub, bar or hotel every day.

“I’m going to take a picture with the pub and the pint so the logo is in the background.

“At the end of the year with 365 of them, I’m going to put them onto a collage and put it up in my room.”

