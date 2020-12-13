Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round last night to edge ever closer to a dream heavyweight fight against Tyson Fury.

Peter Fury, speaking after the fight, believes it would be a great battle between the two heavyweights. Peter had coached his nephew previously and had some interesting thoughts on the potential bout.

Anthony Joshua’s shots

Peter said:“Be a great fight. Both up for it, aren’t they? So it’ll be a great fight if it happens. Both have different styles though, Tyson is a totally different style to Pulev.”

“It would be a great fight. Those shots wouldn’t be landing on Tyson so clean. Listen, he’s an exceptional talent himself. But if AJ can land, anyone is going down.

“But the same for Tyson. He’s a puncher as well. So it works both ways. It’s a pick’em fight to be honest.”

Peter Fury also gave his thoughts on some of the areas Joshua could improve. While being impressed overall with the performance, he did feel there were a couple of potential weaknesses that Tyson could exploit.

"Tyson's a total different ball game to Pulev." 🎙️ 💭 Do you agree with @peterfury on a potential Joshua-Fury fight? — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 13, 2020

Joshua’s improvements

Peter continued: “I think he’s a little bit hesitant in there. I think when he fires those jabs, he needs to fire them in combinations and let his hands go.

“He doesn’t seem to let his hands go much tonight in there. But, when he did let them go he was lethal. He waited too long for me but every fighter has things to work on.

“For me, he’s too upright. There’s no lateral movement. He needs a lot more of that because Tyson has got a lot of that. He’s got that in abundance actually. He can bend right down there and fire a shot. He’s very awkward.

Peter was at the fight for Hughie Fury’s clash with Marisuz Wach on the undercard. Hughie picked up a very impressive unanimous victory.

After the fight, Tyson Fury tweeted that Joshua was “s***ting himself on live television” after going “around the bushes” when asked if he wanted to fight Fury.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, heavyweight boxing, peter fury, tyson fury