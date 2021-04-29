“One punch changes everything. I do believe that I have power.”

Natasha Jonas says she has “the power” to knock out Katie Taylor ahead of their undisputed world lightweight title fight on Saturday night.

The fight will precede the heavyweight clash between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker.

Jonas on Taylor fight.

Taylor-Jonas will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in a rematch of their London 2012 Olympics bout almost a decade ago.

Jonas drew with Terri Harper in her previous fight, but the Liverpool native has full belief that she will go one better against Taylor on Saturday night.

“Every time I’m asked to step up, I do. I’m always the underdog,” Jonas told Sky Sports.

“One punch changes everything. I do believe that I have power. I have the power [to knock out Taylor].

“If I get an opportunity, it will be the end of the fight.”

Jonas’ trainer on Taylor.

Jonas’ trainer Joe Gallagher believes the Irish fighter has shown signs of vulnerability in recent fights and is there for the taking this weekend.

“This will have been the hardest training camp Katie has ever had. They know the threat. Katie knows,” Gallagher said.

“Everybody thought Katie lost in New York. The rematch with Delfine Persoon was closer than people say. She has had a lot of hard fights.

“She got buzzed by Persoon and by Christina Linardatou.”

Taylor’s camp.

However, Taylor and trainer Ross Enamait referenced her recent wins as proof that she is actually improving with each performance.

The Bray fighter goes into Saturday’s clash with a perfect professional record of 17-0 and she was asked about her London 2012 clash with Jonas and whether that will have any bearing on the result this time around.

“This is a completely different fight,” Taylor replied.

“My last few performances, I’ve shown my best. They were my best three performances as a pro. I get better each time.”

Further details on where you can watch the fight can be found here.

