“I’m looking forward to an even bigger year this year.”

Katie Taylor was voted the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2020, having previously won the award following her Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Katie Taylor

Taylor beat off competition that included cyclist Sam Bennett, jockey Colin Keane, Dublin footballer Ciarán Kilkenny, Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty and rower Sanita Puspure.

The Irish boxer had a stellar 2020, where she first defeated Delfine Persoon in a pulsating rematch before getting the better of challenger Miriam Gutierrez.

“I think it has been one of my best years yet, thank God,” Taylor told RTÉ when receiving her award.

“I’m looking forward to an even bigger year this year. It was the same for everyone really – very, very challenging times. I was fortunate enough to have two big fights lined up.

“I just kept myself in the gym throughout the whole year really, working on my craft, and I came out on top.”

Delfine Persoon

Taylor’s grudge rematch with Delfine Persoon was one of the fights of the year, after Persoon’s team felt the first fight between the two should have gone the Belgian’s way.

“This was the fight I wanted from the get-go really,” Taylor continued.

“After the last fight I knew straight away I wanted a rematch. I wanted to put in a dominant performance just to prove the doubters wrong.

“I know the first decision people said it was controversial so I was looking forward to nailing that fight down. That’s exactly what I did.

“I’ve always wanted the big fights. You have to take risks in the sport to be great. That’s always what I wanted to so.

“Every time I step into the ring I’m 100% confident I’m going to come away with a great win. I want to leave a great legacy. In order to do that you have to take the big fights and you have to take take risks.”

Katie Taylor has capped a stellar 2020 in the ring by winning RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for the second time She joined us to share her thoughts on last year's achievements and what may lie in store for 2021 #RTESport #RTESportAwards pic.twitter.com/hW6P8p0d0p — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 28, 2021

Katie Taylor 2021

Thoughts then turned to 2021 and what exactly is next for Katie Taylor. The Bray native has been guided in her professional career by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

However, Taylor has yet to fight in Ireland as a pro, something she wants to make happen before retiring.

“I’m not too sure when my next fights is going to be, or when it’s going to be, or who it’s against right now, she commented.

“There’s no shortage of big fights. I’m ready for a big year.

“It’d be an absolute dream to fight back home in Ireland. It’d be very disappointing if I went through my whole professional career and didn’t have the chance to fight in a big stadium in Dublin.

“That’s the big, big dream for me. Please God that can happen soon.”

Previous winners of RTE Sportsperson of the Year

2020 – Katie Taylor

2019 – Shane Lowry

2018 – Jonathan Sexton

2017 – James McClean

2016 – Conor McGregor

2015 – Michael Conlon

2014 – Rory McIlroy

2013 – AP McCoy

2012 – Katie Taylor

2011 – Rory McIlroy

2010 – Graeme McDowell

2009 – Brian O’Driscoll

2008 – Padraig Harrington

2007 – Padraig Harrington

2006 – Henry Shefflin

Read More About: irish boxing, katie taylor, RTE Sport Awards, rte sportsperson of the year, womens boxing