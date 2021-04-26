Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas: TV channel details, fight time & card details

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Taylor’s fight against Jonas.

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight world title against Natasha Jonas on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about the fight, including card details, what time the fight takes place and TV channel details.

Who is Katie Taylor’s opponent Natasha Jonas?

Jonas is a British professional boxer who challenged for the WBC and IBO female super-featherweight titles in August 2020.

As an amateur, Jonas won a bronze in the light welterweight division at the 2011 European Championships, bronze in the lightweight division at the 2012 AIBA World Championships and silver in the light welterweight division at the 2014 European Championships.

The Liverpool fighter became the first-ever British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games, in 2012. She was defeated by Taylor in the quarter-final as the Bray boxer went on to win the gold medal.

The 36-year-old turned professional in 2017 and boasts a record of 9-1-1, with her last fight ending in a draw with Terri Harper after 10 rounds.

How has Katie Taylor fared since turning professional?

Taylor’s gold medal win at London 2012 was followed by a disappointing showing at Rio de Janeiro four years later.

However, the Irish boxer has gone from strength to strength since turning professional in 2016, with an incredible record of 17-0.

That record includes two epic fights with Belgian Delfine Persoon, with the first fight taking place in New York. Taylor eventually earned a controversial win.

The Bray fighter won her last three bouts – against Christina Linardatou, Persoon in a rematch and a convincing victory over Miriam Gutierrez in November 2020.

Where is the fight on and who else is on the card?

Saturday’s fight will be held at the Wembley Arena in London.

In an action-packed main card, Chris Eubank Jr takes on Marcus Morrison in the middleweight division at 7 pm.

Then it is the light heavyweight division as Dmitry Bivol is up against Craig Richards for the WBA Super World title at 8pm.

At 9pm, Taylor takes on Jonas for the WBC World, WBA World, IBF World and WBO World Lightweight belts.

The main event sees Dereck Chisora fighting New Zealander Joseph Parker in the heavyweight clash, with the two fighters set to battle around 10 pm.

How can I watch the Taylor-Jonas fight on TV and what time?

You can watch Katie Taylor’s fight against Nathasha Jonas on Saturday on Sky Sports Box Office. The two boxers are expected to enter the ring at approximately 9 pm.

The event will cost €24.95 for viewers in Ireland. If you are a Virgin Media subscriber, just click here for more information. If you a Sky subscriber in Ireland, just click here.

Who is the favourite?

Taylor is the 2/9 bookies favourite with Jonas the 4/1 underdog.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that he was expecting a tough fight between the pair.

“Natasha Jonas has got that belief again now. After that performance with Terri Harper, you watch her in the gym with (trainer) Joe Gallagher,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“They believe they can beat Katie Taylor. She’s punching very hard, she’s full of confidence, she’s fitter than ever.

“This is a tough, tough fight for Katie Taylor.”

