“I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that.”

Katie Taylor has reiterated her “dream” to one day have a professional fight take place in Ireland but she did admit that she doesn’t know when exactly that will happen just yet.

While Taylor has huge support from her home country, none of her professional fights have taken place in Ireland.

Katie Taylor on potentially having a professional fight in Ireland.

The Bray boxer has a record of 18-0 since turning professional in 2016 and she is a key part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable.

Nevertheless, all of those fights have taken place in either the United Kingdom or America and this is something Taylor was recently asked about.

“I think it would be a shame if I didn’t get a chance to fight here in Ireland,” Taylor told Dublin’s Q102.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few years but I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that.”

Katie Taylor tells Weekend Sports Podcast about her dream of fighting in Dublin and chats about the legacy she wants to leave when she eventually hangs up her gloves. https://t.co/Xrkrj7LJKK — Dublin's Q102 (@Q102FeelGood) May 22, 2021

The 34-year-old was pushed on what was stopping a fight in Ireland from happening but she was keen to stress this was a question for her promoters and manager Brian Peters.

“I guess that’s up to my management team as well,” Taylor replied.

“I have said before that I don’t really care where I fight, I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible.”

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheal Martin revealed to Off The Ball that he didn’t envisage big-time boxing fight nights returning to Dublin or Ireland anytime soon, given Gardai’s concerns over such events.

Katie Taylor is on Weekend Sports Breakfast tomorrow morning on @Q102FeelGood – join me from 7am! pic.twitter.com/qfEKhLXLjd — Hazel Nolan (@HNolan101) May 21, 2021

Katie Taylor on Natasha Jonas fight.

Before Taylor’s most recent victory over Natasha Jonas, her opponent’s coach argued that the 2012 Olympic gold medalist was in her decline.

The world lightweight champion didn’t agree and suggested he was wasting his time trying to get inside her head.

“I think part of professional boxing is a lot of trash talking before fights, and trying to get inside your mind,” Taylor continued.

“The thing is it’s actually impossible to get inside my mind, and to get under my skin.

“It’s one of the things I hate about professional boxing is all the trash talking. That just doesn’t suit my personality.

“I’m not one for talking before fights, I’m a very, very quiet person. I just sit and take the abuse.

“I don’t mind losing the press conference as long as I win the fight.”

Taylor doesn’t feel she has anything more to prove at the top level but is still as motivated as ever to continue her unbeaten record.

“I don’t really feel like I have something to prove but I just love my sport and still feel passion for my sport,” Taylor added.

“To be named number 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world is something I’ve always wanted.”

Read More About: katie taylor