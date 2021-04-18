UFC veteran questions Ben Askren following defeat to Jake Paul

“Wait a minute, did Askren get us all?”

UFC veteran fighter Daniel Cormier questioned Ben Askren after the fighter was seen smiling following his bout against Jake Paul.

The retired MMA star, 36, was knocked out in the first round on Saturday night and Cormier seemed to suggest all was not what it seemed following the fight.

YouTube star Paul secured a dominant victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the third consecutive win of his pro-boxing career.

For Askren, it was a disappointing result considering his previous career in the UFC. Some of his MMA peers were unhappy with his performance.

Cormier voiced his concerns following the bout, suggesting something seemed amiss about the fight.

“Wait a minute, did Askren get us all? Like this is some magician stuff he wasn’t laughing on his way to the back was he?” he tweeted.

UFC contender Colby Covington also gave his thoughts, describing the clash as “a work”. “Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work,” Covington tweeted. While UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling had a dig at the referee, tweeting: “Who paid the ref?” “Paul putting in time for real. Didn’t expect it to go like that”

Paul, speaking with MMA Junkie after the fight, claimed that the referee “saved” Askren by preventing him from continuing the bout.

“Of course he’s going to protest it, just like every f**king fighter who loses does,” Paul said.

“Lucky for Ben Askren, because I had another big motherf**king right hand coming for him, and he would’ve been unconscious for a lot longer than that. The ref saved him.”

In another interview with Triller, Paul described himself as a “real fighter” following his victory over Askren, who will reportedly take home $500,000 for the fight, and a percentage of the pay-per-view money.

” told you I was going do it in the first round,” Paul said.

“It’s been four months. I’ve been in training camp every day. This is the craziest moment of my life.

“I told you I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself that this is for real.”

