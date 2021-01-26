Jake Paul to face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in boxing match

“Jake has led a privileged life and doesn’t really know what the meaning of being a fighter is. I’m going to put his dreams to an end.”

YouTuber Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring to meet former UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17.

Aye Conor @TheNotoriousMMA since you’re a “fighter” and I’m a “YouTube Kid” I left you a message on YouTube 👇🏼https://t.co/pl9VbgauQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Jake Paul

Paul, who has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers and 14 million Instagram followers, boasts a record of 2-0 since he started boxing, both wins by knockout.

Paul has repeatedly mocked Conor McGregor after the Dubliner was knocked out in the second round against Dustin Poirier last weekend.

However, he will instead take on Ben Askren in an eight-round boxing bout.

“Askren has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor does, yet I’m still going to knock him out faster than Jorge Masvidal did,” Paul said after the announcement.

“Some MMA guys think that because they throw punches they know how to box.

“I shocked the world when I knocked out an NBA superstar athlete but still some people complained that he’s not a real fighter.

“So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a real fighter.

“After I add Ben to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say?”

Ben Askren

Ben Askren finished his MMA career with two losses from 22 fights. He infamously suffered a five second knockout loss against Jorge Masvidal back in July 2019.

“I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter,” Askren said.

“I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like.

“Jake has led a privileged life and doesn’t really know what the meaning of being a fighter is.

“I’m going to put his dreams to an end.”

