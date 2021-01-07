 Close sidebar

Fury to Joshua: You got knocked out by a chubby kid with three weeks notice

by Daniel Hussey

“You got ktfo by a chubby kid who had 3 weeks notice.”

Tyson Fury has called out Anthony Joshua over the 2012 Olympic champion’s claim he is a “great modern-day fighter.”

Fury referenced Joshua’s now infamous defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in his reply.

anthony joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua put up a tweet on Wednesday night claiming to be a “great”, something Fury took exception to.

Joshua said: “A great modern day fighter will be able to compete in any era.”

Fury replied on Thursday morning with a couple of statements.

“That you out the window then chump!”

He went on to say: “A great? My arse! You got ktfo by a chubby kid who had 3 weeks notice.

“You are a great at looking good on pics I must say whit whooo…..xxx”

Fury was referring to Joshua’s shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019 after the Mexican defeated the Englishman by TKO.

It was the only defeat of the Englishman’s career so far but he subsequently did regain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts in the rematch.

Joshua v Fury

The potential showdown this year is drawing near with both parties said to be close to confirming a date for the fight.

Eddie Hearn spoke recently about potential locations outside of London that could host the fight.

There is also the problem of getting as many fans in to watch the fight and this will obviously depend on various Covid restrictions.

If the fight was to be agreed, it would be one of the most anticipated heavyweight boxing fight of all time, not just in Britain but across the world.

heavyweight boxing

With an announcement on the horizon imminently, expect a few more jibes from both camps.

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Khabib’s manager claims they received an offer from Floyd Mayweather

Eddie Hearn provides update on location and date status of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Ex-UFC star questions whether Jake Paul has ever had a sparring session