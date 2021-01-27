“We hope to have something signed within the next two weeks.”

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the first draft of the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua contract has been sent to Fury’s representatives, with a deal hope to be signed in the next two weeks.

Hearn has said that the fight will be staged in June, seemingly ruling out May which was a potential option a couple of weeks ago.

Hearn has sent the contract out to Bob Arum and is expecting it all to be finalised within a fortnight.

‘The first draft of the contract has now gone out to Bob Arum, which is obviously a good thing,” Hearn told the Daily Mail.

“The contract reflects the positive nature of the discussions we have had so far around this fight.”

The location is still uncertain, with interest from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the US, Australia and Singapore. Hearn is awaiting comments from Fury’s team before making the final decision on where the fight will take place.

“We now await their comments before we all move on to agreeing on a location,” Hearn continued.

With Joshua holding the WBA, IBF and WBO belts and Fury being WBC champion, the fight is to be split 50-50 between the two heavyweight fighters.

The contract is projected to earn each fighter an estimated £100m each.

There will also be a rematch written into the contract which, if acted upon, will earn the original winner of the first fight a 60-40 split in their favour.

