“He’s hoping to fight Conor McGregor next year.”

According to a report, Floyd Mayweather is in talks to fight Billy Joe Saunders, if he beats Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, followed by a potential rematch with Conor McGregor.

Saunders takes on Alvarez for the super-middleweight world title on Saturday night, with the Englishman initially threatening to pull out of the fight due to the size of the ring.

Potential Mayweather v Saunders fight.

According to The Sun, undefeated Mayweather is contemplating making a shock return to professional boxing after his exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul on June 6.

“Floyd is considering a return to professional boxing and wants to fight Billy Joe Saunders,” the source said.

“After the Logan Paul fight, he really wants to beat his brother Jake. Then he’s hoping to fight Conor McGregor next year. But he doesn’t just want to do these kinds of exhibition matches.

“He rates Billy Joe and he’s been in talks to fight him if he beats Canelo. Remember Floyd is the only fighter to ever beat Canelo.

“Floyd always keeps himself in top shape so it’s not going to be hard for him to make the comeback.”

Mayweather v McGregor.

The 50-0 undefeated boxer officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in 2017, after beating UFC star Conor McGregor inside 10 rounds in Las Vegas.

McGregor himself is due to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy UFC fight on July 10.

The Dubliner took to social media to call out Mayweather for his “embarrassing” actions following his recent Jake Paul altercation.

“What the f*** is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy,” McGregor wrote in an Instagram post.

“The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing.

“He will not scratch $10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter.

“He’d fight a half-decent pro and command $20m upwards, yet it’s this s***. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f*** off mate. Slap head!”

