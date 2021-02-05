“The fight is much bigger. It’s so big it will be the only thing discussed, in my opinion, amongst the fans.”

Despite the BBC Panorama investigation into Daniel Kinahan and MTK Global, Eddie Hearn has insisted that Joshua vs Fury will still go ahead later this year.

MTK Global, the management firm behind Tyson Fury, had its background investigated by the BBC show on Monday night.

Daniel Kinahan

Daniel Kinahan, the co-founder of the original version of MTK Global, has no criminal record. However, he has been named as the head of a global cartel in the Irish high court.

Fury caused controversy in Ireland when he thanked Kinahan for helping him to agree financial terms of the two-fight deal against Joshua with Hearn back in June last year.

Subsequently, Fury’s Top Rank promoters claimed the Dubai-based Kinahan had ended his interest in boxing.

Eddie Hearn

However, Eddie Hearn is adamant that the big heavyweight showdown will go ahead as planned, despite the backlash.

“No, no impact,” Hearn told Boxing Scene when asked if the reaction to the BBC show will stop the fight taking place in Saudi Arabia.

“The fight is much bigger. It’s so big it will be the only thing discussed, in my opinion, amongst the fans.

“Whether that’s the same for the media, I don’t know. But no impact on the fight at all.

“Right now, the emails and phone calls are with Bob Arum (Fury’s promoter) and Top Rank and Tyson Fury’s Team.

“He’s within his rights to appoint whoever he wants.”

Boxing world

Hearn was then asked whether his, and boxing’s, world had changed since the investigation.

“No. My world hasn’t,” Hearn replied.

“That news broke to the boxing world quite a long time ago.

“I think it reached a bigger audience than the normal for boxing. For me, business as usual.

“We are so focused on the schedule and making the fights. From February 13 we have a show every week until the last one we are planning which is May 8.”

Hearn also stated that none of his sponsors had expressed any concern about boxing’s MTK Global connection.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, daniel kinahan, eddie hearn, heavyweight boxing, mtk global, tyson fury