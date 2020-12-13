Eddie Hearn has promised to do everything in his power to deliver the undisputed world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021.

Eddie Hearn was speaking after Anthony Joshua’s ninth-round knockout victory against Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight championship fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night.

Joshua’s win meant he retained the IBF, WBA and WBO titles. Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC belt and there is an agreement in principle for a two-fight deal between the fighters in 2021. This would unify all four titles in what would be one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

Eddie Hearn on Joshua

Hearn was adamant there would be “less talk, more action”, and he would do everything in his power to deliver the fight next year.

“There’s been a lot of talk. As he (Joshua) said, it’s less talk, more action. Since he came into the office, he wanted to be the undisputed champion of the world,” the Matchroom promoter told Sky Sports.

“We’re going to be friendly, we’re going to be nice. We know what we have to do. Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away.”

Hearn continued: “It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing history.

“I know he wants it. He is the best heavyweight in the world, I promise you. He’ll break him down, he’ll knock him out, but for me, less talk, more action.

Tyson Fury

Joshua was called out by Fury for refusing to say his name.

Hearn spoke to Matchroom Boxing afterwards, and made it clear that everyone in the Joshua camp wants the heavyweight unification fight to happen.

🗣️ "It is my job to deliver that fight next!"@EddieHearn speaks immediately after #JoshuaPulev about a potential undisputed showdown between AJ and Tyson Fury 🔥 Watch ⬇️https://t.co/QYbs7SxpCb pic.twitter.com/WMpAmYdaAy — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 13, 2020

“I can’t make it clearer from our side, everyone wants the fight. It’s the natural fight. There’s nobody on the team that doesn’t want the fight.”

“I think sometimes you let emotions get in the way. Screaming and shouting and calling out fights. AJ is not the guy that’s going to scream and shout people’s name.

“We know he wants the fight of course. I’m going to keep (quiet) and just tell you that it is my job to deliver that fight next. I’ll do everything I can to deliver it and we should start that immediately.”

