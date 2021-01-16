“The Middle East will be aggressive and will be front-runners in this.”

Eddie Hearn believes a deal has been reached for the Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury heavyweight showdown, with the fight expected to take place in May or June.

Done deal.

Hearn has said the deal is done for one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

Only broadcasting rights are seemingly holding off an official announcement being made.

“The deal is done, really, without being signed,” Hearn was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

“The financial elements of the deal are done. We’re talking through the broadcast situation, the only thing really now is to paper it.

“And when you paper a deal like that, it does go back and forwards 15 times before every single letter is approved on the document.

“I know that everyone is going to want this absolutely perfect before we announce.”

Location.

The fight is more than likely going to be held outside the United Kingdom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Middle East is thought to be the likely front-runners with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi all in the mix.

“We’ve had a lot of other interesting approaches from territories that we might not have thought were players in this fight but I believe they are,” Hearn explained.

“The Middle East will be aggressive and will be front-runners in this. To stage this fight, you need significant government support. You need someone who is staging this fight as a statement for their country.”

Rematch.

However, despite that decision to hold the fight in the Middle East, the Matchroom boxing promoter is determined to stage the likely rematch closer to home.

If such a fight would take place, Cardiff is the city favourite to do so.

When asked whether he’d like to see the rematch in the UK, Hearn replied:

“I’d like it to be. Where? Millennium Stadium.”

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, eddie hearn, heavyweight boxing, tyson fury