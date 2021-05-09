Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders scorecards revealed showing surprising results

“No, I was winning round by round.”

The scorecards for Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders have been revealed, with their scoring much to the surprise of many boxing fans watching the fight.

Canelo was winning the fight on all three judges’ scorecards, at the time of his stoppage victory over Saunders.

Canelo v Saunders fight.

The fight began positively for Canelo who looked to throw more punches early on.

However, the English boxer began to land some blows of his own and was appearing to begin to pick up rounds as the fight developed.

This continued up until Round 8, where Saunders was caught with a big right uppercut, which caused him severe damage in his eye.

He managed to survive the round but his team threw in the towel during the break due to the seriousness of the injury.

Canelo v Saunders scorecards.

Despite many believing that Saunders was ahead in the fight prior to the stoppage, the three judges did not see it this way.

Glenn Feldman and Max DeLuca scored the fight 78-74 for Canelo, while Tim Cheatham had it 77-75, also to Canelo.

Ultimately, the scorecards proved meaningless as Canelo was crowned WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight champion following his stoppage victory.

Canelo Alvarez interview.

After the fight, Canelo revealed he knew the fight was over once he landed that right uppercut.

“I knew it. The truth is, I knew it. I think I broke his cheek and I knew he wasn’t going to come out,” Canelo told DAZN.

“I told [trainer] Eddy [Reynoso] he’s not coming out because I broke his cheek, and that was it.”

Canelo – who wants to fight IBF champion Caleb Plant next – denied that he had been troubled by Saunders in front of a 73,126 crowd at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, which was a record indoor crowd for a boxing event in the United States. “No, I was winning round by round. The truth is as I told you. My fight would develop after six or seven rounds,” Canelo added. “But I started getting adjusted really quick. I knew that this was going to be the final round.”

Read More About: billy joe saunders, canelo alvarez