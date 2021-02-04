“I think we should be highlighting the excellent work that goes on in our sport.”

Bernard Dunne has urged people to focus on boxing’s positives amid controversy following the BBC Panorma documentary programme on Daniel Kinahan and MTK.

Dunne wants more to be done to highlight the great work that goes on at grassroots and underage level in boxing.

Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure who “controlled and managed” the Kinahan organised crime group.

Already, big names like Tyson Fury have distanced themselves from Kinahan following the public reaction to the Gypsy King thanking the Irishman for his help in setting up the Joshua vs Fury fights.

MTK have continued to grow the number of fighters they have, particularly in the USA.

Daniel Kinahan’s lawyers have said he has no criminal convictions and that the allegations about him running a crime group are false and have no evidential basis.

Bernard Dunne.

Dunne hasn’t seen the BBC documentary yet but does plan on watching it.

“I haven’t got to see it just yet,” Dunne said at the launch of the new ‘Indeed Career Coach’ programme.

“I have teenagers at home these days, so they get to control the TV, and I do have it recorded and I do plan to watch it.

“I’ve actually been dealing a lot with the fallout from the cancellation of the European qualifier.”

Grassroots boxing.

However, the 40-year-old wants the positive work that goes into grassroots boxing to be highlighted.

“I think we should be highlighting the excellent work that goes on in our sport,” Dunne continued.

“There is just some fantastic work. If you look at every DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) area in the country, I think there’s a boxing club within three miles of any DEIS area around the country.

“If you look at what boxing’s achieved over the last number of years, apart from Olympics success, people don’t generally hear about it.

“Any other sport would be promoted from the rooftop and we need to be making more people aware of the good things that our sport does because it makes a huge difference in young people’s lives. It gives them an outlet.”

