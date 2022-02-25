Vitali Klitschko vows to fight against Russia in Ukraine

Vitali Klitschko has spoken.

Former World Heavyweight Champion boxer Vitali Klitschko has vowed to fight to the end in Ukraine, as the country gets to grips with a Russian invasion.

On Thursday morning, Russian forces forced their way through the Ukrainian border, claiming control of regions in the east of the country.

But Vitali, and his brother, Wladimir have vowed to fight for their nation in the face of one of the greatest threats they are likely to ever face.

Vitali Klitschko.

“I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people,” Vitali said.

“I will be fighting. I don’t have another choice. I have to do that.”

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko launch a joint video appeal after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by Russia… [📽️ @Vitaliy_Klychko & @Klitschko] pic.twitter.com/uVG4NqtCff — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 24, 2022

“I call on international partners to look at the tragedy that is happening now in Ukraine and this senseless war isn’t going to have winners, but losers,” Wladimir Klitschko said.

“Do not allow what is happening in Ukraine, do not allow what is happening in Europe and the world.

The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated. — Klitschko (@Klitschko) February 24, 2022

“United we are strong. We support Ukraine. Thank you.”

Ukraine War.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, has been met with international condemnation, with Uefa acting against Russia’s latest transgression.

Today, the sporting body stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final, with the Stade de France taking over the hosting of the event from St Petersburg.

Meanwhile, all Uefa-sanctioned games in Russia and Ukraine will no longer take place in the two countries, with potential implications on Ireland v Ukraine due to take place in June.

Read More About: ukraine war, vitali klitschko, wladimir klitschko