Close sidebar

Vitali Klitschko vows to fight against Russia in Ukraine

by Andrew Dempsey
Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko has spoken.

Former World Heavyweight Champion boxer Vitali Klitschko has vowed to fight to the end in Ukraine, as the country gets to grips with a Russian invasion.

On Thursday morning, Russian forces forced their way through the Ukrainian border, claiming control of regions in the east of the country.

But Vitali, and his brother, Wladimir have vowed to fight for their nation in the face of one of the greatest threats they are likely to ever face.

Vitali Klitschko.

“I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people,” Vitali said.

“I will be fighting. I don’t have another choice. I have to do that.”

“I call on international partners to look at the tragedy that is happening now in Ukraine and this senseless war isn’t going to have winners, but losers,” Wladimir Klitschko said.

“Do not allow what is happening in Ukraine, do not allow what is happening in Europe and the world.

“United we are strong. We support Ukraine. Thank you.”

Ukraine War.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, has been met with international condemnation, with Uefa acting against Russia’s latest transgression.

Today, the sporting body stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final, with the Stade de France taking over the hosting of the event from St Petersburg.

Ireland v Ukraine

Meanwhile, all Uefa-sanctioned games in Russia and Ukraine will no longer take place in the two countries, with potential implications on Ireland v Ukraine due to take place in June.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Uefa issue update on Ukraine v Ireland

Chael Sonnen slams ‘bullies’ who refused to fight Islam Makhachev

Joe Rogan reportedly teared up after Israel Adesanya defended him