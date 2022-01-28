Tony Bellew reveals his Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano prediction

An alternative take.

Tony Bellew has claimed that he can see Amanda Serrano defeating Katie Taylor when the two greats of boxing face off against one another in New York.

On Thursday evening, the fight between the pair was announced, with the bout set to headline an event at Madison Square Garden for the first time in the venue’s 140-year history.

But Bellew admits that while there is very little between them, he believes that Serrano may edge out the Bray boxer in the Big Apple.

“When I look at both fighters, I see two talented world champions at the top of their game with legacies secured no matter what the result on April 30th,” he wrote in his column for Dazn.

“Victory for either fighter will see them go to a different level completely though and that’s why I think the result is so important for both fighters and for women’s boxing in general.

“This will define a career for whoever is successful. Forget what’s happened in the past, everything is on this line in this one fight.

“With the fight still a few months away, I can’t call the outcome at the moment, but my head does say that Serrano gets the job done despite my heart saying, Katie. This is everything boxing should be.

“Two fantastic champions at the peak of their powers coming together to deliver what will be a huge event to determine who’s the best. Plenty in the sport can learn a lot from Taylor and Serrano.”

While Bellew’s prediction does not bode that well for Taylor in her biggest fight to date, Taylor is unbeaten since her first foray into professional boxing.

Her most recent bout saw her see off Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool, teeing her up for her date with destiny in New York.

The fight will take place on April 30th, with the press conference set to take place next week in the US, before another will follow in London a week later.

