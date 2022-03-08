Michael Conlan v Leigh Wood: TV channel details, fight time & card details

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Conlan’s fight against Wood.

Michael Conlan will take on Leigh Wood, as he hunts down the ‘regular’ WBA featherweight world title in Nottingham on Saturday night, and here is everything you need to know, including card details, what time the fight takes place and TV info for his next fight.

Who is Michael Conlan’s opponent Leigh Wood?

English boxer Wood will attempt to become the first professional boxer to defeat Belfast’s own Leigh Wood at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

While Conlan has yet to suffer defeat in the ring since turning pro, he has yet to face a fighter of Wood’s calibre, and the Englishman will be hoping to pounce on that.

The 33-year-old has a professional record of 25-2 himself, however, with the Nottingham hometown hero hoping to build on his shock win against Can Xu.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀 🏆 Watch Leigh Wood defend his belt Saturday, March 12 on DAZN 👀#WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/XSUXIM1vlS — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 7, 2022

How has Michael Conlan fared since turning professional?

Since turning pro in 2016, Conlan now has a professional record of 16-0, with the 30-year-old now taking on Wood in his first major world title fight.

So far, in his 16 pro fights, Conlan has recorded eight KO’s, and with the other eight wins coming via decision, with his first bout coming in March 2017.

Recently, he set up his fight for the WBA ‘regular’ featherweight world title with a win against TJ Doheny in August 2021.

Where is the fight on and who else is on the card?

Michael Conlan’s latest fight is in Nottingham, and it will the main event of an exciting card that sees Irishman Caoimhin Agyarko take to the ring against Juan Carlos Rubio.

Conlan is expected to make his ring-walk at 10.15pm Irish time, with the card set to begin at 7pm.

Fight card

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan; WBA ‘regular’ featherweight world title

Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda; lightweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio; middleweight

Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez; lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias; super lightweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs; light heavyweight

Thomas Carty vs. Michael Boloz; heavyweight

Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez; lightweight

How can I watch the Taylor v Sharipova fight on TV and what time?

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, which costs €7.99 a month in Ireland. You can subscribe here.

Who is the favourite?

Michael Conlan is the slight favourite for the bout, coming in at 4/7 with the bookies early odds.

A draw is priced at 20/1, and Wood is priced at 11/8 for a win.

