Michael Conlan edging closer to huge world title fight

Eddie Hearn has revealed some exciting news about Michael Conlan.

Former Irish Olympic boxer Michael Conlan is nearing his shot at the WBA featherweight world title fight next year against Leigh Wood, according to English promoter Eddie Hearn on Monday afternoon.

Conlan, who turned pro after the 2016 Rio Olympics, has impressed in the professional ranks since leaving the amateur game – and it appears he is going to get his reward for doing so next year.

This latest development comes as Matchroom Boxing – Hearn’s company – secured the rights for the clash with defending champion Leigh Wood today.

Michael Conlan v Leigh Wood.

Conlan is, in fact, the mandatory challenger for the WBA World Featherweight title after his win against TJ Doheny secured him the interim title in August.

That win moved the Belfast boxer to a record of 16-0 in the professional ranks – and more importantly, set him up for a shot at the title in next year.

Delighted to win the purse bid for our Champ @itsLeighWood to defend his WBA World title against @mickconlan11 – official announcement coming soon 👌@DAZNBoxing 🔥 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 1, 2021

The fight is also understood to be broadcast on the DAZN network in light of their recent partnership with Matchroom Boxing.

Michael Conlan.

While the fight has not been given a date, or even location as of yet, it is expected that it will take place in the UK – in the home city of Wood who will be looking to defend his belt.

Previously, Hearn suggested that Nottingham may be in contention to host the fight, alongside Belfast and even New York.

Reacting to the news today, Conlan suggested that the fight should take place in the Big Apple on St Patrick’s Day, alongside a fight with Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano.

Oh sweet baby Jesus, let’s go. @TheGarden @SalFederico sound the bagpipes and get the Irish dancers in the ring now, we’re coming in hot for an Irish takeover March 17th 👀☘️ #AndTheNew https://t.co/IbgZI7fA4G pic.twitter.com/Ze2Z6MgAYE — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) November 1, 2021

The winner of a potential bout between Conlan and Wood would take on ‘super’ champion Leo Santa Cruz later next year.

Santa Cruz has famously defeated Carl Frampton before, but he has also lost to Frampton previously.

