Irish Olympian Kurt Walker signs pro deal after Tokyo Olympics

A big day for Kurt Walker.

Irish Olympian Kurt Walker has penned a professional boxing with Top Rank Boxing, under the guidance of Michael Conlan after the Tokyo Olympics.

Walker, 26, was part of Team Ireland’s Tokyo Olympics campaign where he was edged out in the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

But he has since dusted himself down to sign a pro deal with promoter Top Rank Boxing as he heads into a new stage of his a career.

Hailing from Lisburn, the Irish Olympian is relishing his shot at the pro ranks after a breakthrough Olympic games in Tokyo.

“Signing with Top Rank, the best promoter in the game, is a dream come true,” said Walker.

“This will help me achieve my goal of becoming a world champion. Seeing how Top Rank build their fighters into superstars was something that appealed to me.

“I also want to thank Michael and Jamie Conlan for making this a possibility, and alongside Top Rank, I have the utmost confidence that my team will guide me in the right direction.”

Walker’s admission into the pro ranks comes at an exciting for Irish Boxing, with the likes of Katie Taylor and the aforementioned Michael Conlan set to fight for top honours in the New Year.

“Kurt Walker is someone who stood out at the Tokyo Olympics, as he has a devoted fanbase back home and a style suited to the pro game,” said Top Rank chief Bob Arum.

“He has a great team behind him, and with his skills and demeanour, he can become a major star in the sport.”



Michael Conlan added: “Jamie and I are delighted to announce our first signing. I’ve trained alongside Kurt for many years, and his talent shined through in the gym and at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Although Kurt lost to Duke Ragan in Tokyo, they are now under the same promotional umbrella. That is a fight we’d love to make for him down the road.”

