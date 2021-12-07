Katie Taylor v Firuza Sharipova: TV channel details, fight time & card details

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Taylor’s fight against Sharipova.

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight world title against Firuza Sharipova on Saturday night, and here is everything you need to know, including card details, what time the fight takes place and TV info.

Who is Katie Taylor’s opponent Firuza Sharipova?

Kazakhstani boxer Sharipova will attempt to become the first professional boxer to defeat Bray’s own Katie Taylor at the M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

While Taylor has yet to suffer defeat in the ring since turning pro, she has shown signs of weakness at times in recent bouts, and the Kazakhstani will be hoping to pounce on that.

The 27-year-old has a professional record of 15-1 herself, however, with the Liverpool bout being the first time she has fought in the UK since turning pro herself.

Firuza Sharipova hangs the Kazakhstan flag proudly in a Liverpool gym 🇰🇿 She goes for gold Saturday night against Katie Taylor 👑 (via Firuza Sharipova IG) pic.twitter.com/2ssn6l3Kv0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 7, 2021

Sharipova has also won her last two fights in a row by TKO, as she hunts down the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles.

She has also enlisted the help of Taylor’s greatest amateur boxing foe Sofya Ochigava in order to try and defeat the Bray woman, with Ochigava previously beating Taylor.

The Russian, however, lost to Taylor in the 2012 London Olympics final, although she still disputes that defeat.

How has Katie Taylor fared since turning professional?

Since turning pro in 2016, Taylor now has a professional record of 19-0, with the 35-year-old rarely being tested since making the switch to the pro ranks.

And following her majority decision win against Delfine Persoon, Taylor has won her last five bouts by unanimous decision, with the most recent of which coming against Jennifer Han in September.

Should Taylor secure a win against Sharipova, she will take on Amanda Serrano in one of the biggest fight’s women’s boxing has ever seen in Spring 2022.

Where is the fight on and who else is on the card?

Katie Taylor’s latest fight is on in Liverpool, and it will be on just before the main event that will see Conor Benn take on Chris Algieri. Taylor is expected to make her ring-walk at 9pm Irish time.

Fight card

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova – for WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill – for EBU European featherweight title

Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy – for vacant WBA continental super-lightweight title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr – for vacant WBA international middleweight title

Calum French vs TBA

Peter McGrail vs TBA

Joe McGrail vs TBA

Paddy Lacey vs TBA

How can I watch the Taylor v Sharipova fight on TV and what time?

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, which costs €7.99 a month in Ireland. You can subscribe here.

Who is the favourite?

Katie Taylor is unsurprisingly the favourite for the bout, coming in at 1/20 with the bookies early odds.

A draw is priced at 33/1, and Sharipova is priced at 10/1 for a shock win.

Read More About: firuza sharipova, katie taylor