Katie Taylor to make history with New York fight

It’s official.

The hotly anticipated bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been confirmed for New York on April 30th at Madison Square Garden.

The bout will be a historic one, as Taylor and Serrano become the first women’s pairing to headline a fight-card at the Garden, for the first time in the venue’s 140 years of history.

Just last week, it was being reported that the fight was ‘on rocks’, but a bout between the two has been engineered, with Taylor relishing a fight that has been a ‘long, long time’ coming.

Katie Taylor on her Amanda Serrano bout: “I’m just excited for it to finally take place..”

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for,” Taylor said after the fight was confirmed.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I’m very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this. So, to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport.

“It’s such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing. I truly believe this will be another one.”

Katie Taylor.

Taylor, heads into the New York bout with a perfect boxing record since her move into the professional ranks.

Serrano, however, while top of her sport for years, does have a defeat on her resume. Although, she has won 42 of her other fights.

The Bray native, and her Puerto Rican foe; will have their first press-conference in New York next Wednesday, before then facing off in London the week after.

