Katie Taylor set for huge Amanda Serrano showdown in April 2022

A big fight on the cards for Katie Taylor.

Katie Taylor is set for a huge clash against Amanda Serrano in April of next year according to promoter Eddie Hearn – as talks progress for her next fight.

Taylor has yet to face Serrano – with red tape getting in the way of a potential fight previously – but it appears that Taylor is edging towards a clash with her closest rival.

The Bray native is likely to have to fight once more before taking on Serrano, with the latter demanding a higher purse for a potential fight.

Katie Taylor set to take on Amanda Serrano.

Speaking on the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast, Hearn revealed that talks are progressing well ahead of a potential superfight between the pair.

“We’re had some good chats with Nakisa (Bidarian) and Most Valued Promotions. We actually have a call with them later this week. They are pushing hard on the numbers (the fight purse) for Amanda They feel she deserves real parity with Katie Taylor,” said Hearn.

“Amanda Serrano is now bringing a huge amount with Jake Paul’s (involvement) and he is going to add a huge amount to the promotion.

🗣 'Probably in April time…and I am really confident we can make that fight.' Eddie Hearn weighs in on a potential Taylor vs. Serrano fight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jaHdwPqEh2 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 26, 2021

“So, Katie Taylor looks like she has to box off one more mandatory in December. I expect Serrano to box in January as well probably on the Jake Paul card. I’m really confident that we can make that fight (Taylor v Serrano) for April.”

Katie Taylor.

Since entering the professional ranks, Taylor has gone on to exert her quality with little to no sign of weakness just yet.

Currently, the Olympic gold medalist has won all 19 of her professional fights, winning six of those by KO’s in the process.

Katie Taylor remains at the top of ESPN’s Women’s P4P list after last weekend’s impressive title defense 🏆 READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/pfaJcGxlZu pic.twitter.com/Uphwa4iES5 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 8, 2021

Taylor has won her last six fights by decision, with the most recent of which coming in September as she swatted aside the challenge of Jennifer Han in Leeds. With her victory, Taylor retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO titles.

Read More About: amanda serrano, katie taylor