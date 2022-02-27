Boxing world fumes at ‘robbery’ as Josh Taylor defeats Jack Catterall

“He beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed..”

Jack Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore cut an emotional figure, as his star was ‘absolutely robbed’ against Josh Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Despite outclassing his opponent, Catterall fell short on the judges scorecards, with the boxing world condemning what they had seen in front of their very eyes.

And speaking after the fight, Moore cut an emotional, and angry figure as Catterall was stunned in Glasgow.

“He is absolutely heartbroken..”

“It’s difficult to put into words how we feel,” he told Sky Sports after the fight. “You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment. He waited three years for that opportunity.

“He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity, and he beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

“Think about the message that sends. My son will think: ‘why should I get into boxing. It was snatched away. It’s disgusting.

“He is absolutely heartbroken.”

Jack Catterall. Consequently, it was not just Moore who cast serious doubt on the original decision made, with Sky Sports pair Johnny Nelson and Natasha Jones hitting out.

“I am so surprised,” Nelson explained. “I gave Taylor four rounds. That was it.

“I can’t believe it and I feel so sorry for Catterall. It’s decisions like this which turn casual fans off. Josh Taylor did not win that fight.”

Jones then added: “I love and respect Josh but it wasn’t his night.”

On social media, the wrath continued, with boxers such as Dillian Whyte, Caoimhin Agyarko, and even Matt Doherty hitting out at the decision made.

Disgusting — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) February 26, 2022

I don’t wanna watch boxing again after that scorecard that’s disgusting. — Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) February 26, 2022

Honestly have lost all respect for boxing. All 3 judges need sacked and never be allowed to judge a fight again. @jack_catt93 can hold his head very high because he should be champion. — Caoimhín Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) February 26, 2022

