Jake Paul claims he has no interest in signing to fight Tommy Fury again after late injury

Jake Paul is not happy with Tommy Fury.

Following the cancellation of the proposed fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, a visibly frustrated Paul has claimed he has no interest in fighting Fury.

With the fight set to take place on December 18th, Paul was informed of Fury’s decision to opt out of the contest, citing a chest infection and broken ribs.

But that excuse has not rubbed off on Paul, with the American claiming he would never sign to take him on again in a contest.

Jake Paul on Tommy Fury’s withdrawal.

“He didn’t show up to the press conference and then he pulled out of the fight,” Paul said while explaining he now has little interest in fighting Fury.

“He’s done a terrible job at promoting the fight that we had. He posted on social media once every week, and he’s not as hype as everyone thought.

🥊 “The fans wanted this [Fury vs Paul]. People were counting on this fight!” 👀 “But the show must go on, I’ll fight anybody! Tyron Woodley will be an even more exciting fight than Fury, he’s harder!” Jake Paul believes Tyron Woodley will be a ‘harder’ fight than Tommy Fury 👊 pic.twitter.com/DodPll4W57 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 7, 2021

“I’m pissed off now, and I don’t like that.

“His family, I think they’re sketchy and they’re shady, and I don’t see a reason to come back next year and give him that big of an opportunity and payday.

“It would almost be more fun and satisfying to leave him in the dust. Make him fight until he gets to 25-0 – if he gets that far – to get to that money fight.”

Having missed out on a fight against Fury due to a late injury setback by the Englishman, Paul will now take on Tyron Woodley in a rematch on the same date.

The former UFC Welterweight Champion lost to Paul in August, but they will renew their rivalry on December 18th as a result of Fury’s late withdrawal.

