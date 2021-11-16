Jake Paul claims he is the ‘best thing to happen boxing’ ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Some bold words from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has continued his confident mood ahead of his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury next month in Florida, claiming he is the best thing that has happened to boxing.

The YouTube star has taken to life in professional boxing well since beginning his career in the pro ranks recently enough, but he is hopeful that he can continue his run against Fury.

And ahead of his big fight in December, he is maintaining his brash demeanour, declaring that he is the best thing that has ever happened the sport.

Jake Paul.

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period,” Paul told Bleacher Report. “The legends would agree.

“The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys. They’ve all said what I’m doing for boxing is a breath of fresh air.

“I think that debate started about a year ago – is Jake Paul good for boxing? I have silenced that, and I don’t think there’s anybody on the other side of the equation who thinks I’m bad for boxing.

“I have a foundation where we give boxing gloves to as many kids as possible. We’re going around, renovating boxing gyms, getting the young kids inspired to box.

“I think this sport needed that revival.”

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century… and the legends would agree.” Jake Paul is live with @taylorrooks in the B/R app right now: https://t.co/1VcDXSPomK pic.twitter.com/zVV2PjueaP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2021

Since making his pro debut in 2020, Paul has won each of his four fights so far, with three wins coming coming via KO.

The most recent success of which came against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in August, winning by split decision.

He comes up against Fury in his next fight who has won each of his seven pro fights so far.

