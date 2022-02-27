‘Boxing, shame on you’ – Jack Catterall reacts to Josh Taylor defeat

Jack Catterall is not impressed.

Defeated Jack Catterall revealed how his heart was broken in the aftermath of his controversial defeat to Josh Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Catterall was defeated on the judges scorecards, despite outfighting, and outclassing Taylor in Scotland.

But it was not enough according to the judges, making a decision that has made headlines for all the wrong reasons around the sporting world.

“Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts..”

“Heart broke,” Catterall began on Instagram. “You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me I done all of this for my family my team my town and country. My baby girl and misses, our future.

“Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts. Fifteen months out the ring, they all wrote me off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Catterall (@jackcatt1)

“F*** me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight. Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what.

“Boxing shame on you. Judges [emoji with middle finger] Dreams stolen.”

Jack Catterall.

While it will do little to soften the blow, Catterall will be reassured that his side of the story is shared by all in the boxing world.

His trainer, Jamie Moore branded the decision as ‘disgusting’, with Johnny Nelson and Natasha Jones criticising the judges scoring of the fight.

“It’s difficult to put into words how we feel,” Moore told Sky Sports after the fight. “You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment. He waited three years for that opportunity.

“He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity, and he beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

“Think about the message that sends. My son will think: ‘why should I get into boxing. It was snatched away. It’s disgusting.

“He is absolutely heartbroken.”

Read More About: jack catterall