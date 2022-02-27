Irish Olympian reflects on pro debut win in Glasgow with vicious bodyshot

A brilliant pro debut from Kurt Walker.

Irish Olympian Kurt Walker began his professional boxing career with a fine win in Glasgow on Saturday night, easing to an early-round win against Jaroslav Hriadel.

Walker competed for Team Ireland in Tokyo, but has swiftly made the move over to the professional ranks, beginning it in stunning fashion.

Completing his win with a superb body shot, Walker has catapulted his name into lights on his Top Rank debut.

“I enjoyed the week, it was like I was on holiday!”

“Brilliant,” Walker explained. “I knew that I had to work him in the body.. In the first minute and a half I used the right half of the body and when I changed it up it came with a knockdown and a victory.

“Every single day I’m working on body shots. I’m still a bit fast with those from the [amateur days], but I have a bit of learning to do yet.

𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐘𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓 𝐊𝐎! 💥 What a peach of a shot by Kurt Walker on his pro debut. He’s one to watch 🔥 #TaylorCatterall | @boxxer | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/Ez3osWxYqx — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 26, 2022

“I enjoyed the week. Whenever you are fighting as an amateur you’re travelling all the time. But I was able to chill out and feel the pressure from other fighters. I enjoyed it, it was like I was on holiday!

“I’d like to be back out in the next month or two, easy. Five fights minimum this year, maximum six. I’m buzzing.”

Eric Donovan.

There was contrasting fortunes for the Irish, however, with Kildare native Eric Donovan falling to defeat.

Against Robeisy Ramirez, Donovan was felled early on in the fight, and was unable to fight on after a vicious shot from his opponent.

𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐙’𝐒 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐅𝐔𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐀𝐆𝐄! 😳@RobeisyRamirez‘s stunning stoppage of Eric Donovan in the third round. WOW! 😱 LIVE on Sky Sports📱| @boxxer | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/TLygrFWF6f — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 26, 2022

