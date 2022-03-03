Boxing promoter defends controversial Jack Catterall defeat

An alternative take.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef has defended the decision that saw Jack Catterall defeated in controversial fashion by Scottish boxer Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

On Saturday night, Catterall was defeated after a split-decision, despite outsmarting, and outboxing Taylor.

“I think there has to be clarity..”

But DuBoef has hit back at suggestions of ‘corruption’ within boxing, suggesting that more considerations need to be taken into account when scoring contests.

“I think there has to be clarity,” DuBoef said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “I have been at fights on one side of the ring and somebody on the other side of the ring has seen a totally different fight.

“It doesn’t mean there was something wrong or someone was incompetent. But if a guy has his back to you all night and the other is coming forward, that sends a message to you. You have to take that into consideration when scoring a round.

“Boxing is subjective. It is not the ball hitting the back of the net in football and so a goal is scored.

“When you’re talking about minor, minor wins in each second of each minute of every round, it really means a lot. We all have to be in sync.”

Du Boef’s recent comments, however, are in stark contrast to the furore that engulfed the boxing world over the weekend.

Speaking after the fight, Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore hit out at the decision.

“It’s difficult to put into words how we feel,” he told Sky Sports after the fight. “You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment. He waited three years for that opportunity.

“He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity, and he beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

“Think about the message that sends. My son will think: ‘why should I get into boxing. It was snatched away. It’s disgusting.

“He is absolutely heartbroken.”

But as far as a rematch goes, it is unclear if Catterall will get one, with Taylor already seeming to favour a return to action at a higher weight.

