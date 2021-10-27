Anthony Joshua puts Tyson Fury and Bob Arum on blast in fiery interview

Anthony Joshua had some choice words for Bob Arum and Tyson Fury.

Despite suffering defeat against Oleksandr Usyk during his last fight, Anthony Joshua has blasted promoter Bob Arum and Tyson Fury for their comments made about him.

Joshua was soundly beaten by Usyk, although he does have a rematch against the Ukrainian to look forward to in the coming months.

He has, however, been forced to defend himself from tirades launched by Arum, who claimed that Joshua has lost his shot at Tyson Fury – with Joshua taking aim at him.

Joshua opens up on Bob Arum.

Speaking on IFL TV, Joshua explained that he is not interested in what has been said about him by others, including Arum.

“F*** Bob Arum. ‘Joshua’s a bottle job, he’s a cherry picker, he didn’t wanna fight Tyson Fury.’ F*** all that, with all due respect, take it how you want.

“He can’t talk s*** about me and think I’m gonna take it easy. He talks a lot of s*** every time. I’m not interested in what Bob Arum has to say.”

Anthony Joshua.

Joshua’s defeat against Usyk was the second of his professional boxing career, with a previous loss coming against Andy Ruiz a couple of years ago.

After suffering those defeats in the past, Joshua added that he is ‘done’ with losing.

“I’m done with f***ing losing,” he added. “I’m done with trying to learn the sweet science. The referee might get thrown on the floor in the next fight because this is war.

“It’s just straight war, I’m annoyed. I’m boiling up even speaking about it – it’s that passion to win.”

Anthony Joshua on Tyson Fury.

Joshua also gave his take on Fury’s comments saying that he would train Joshua ahead of his upcoming fight, laughing at the prospect of Fury doing so.

“He’s more than welcome to come through the doors, he can even spar with me as well. I need a coach that’s lived it, breathed it, so it’ll be perfect.

“That’ll be the easiest way to get him in the ring. I’ll set up a camera, Eddie [Hearn] will be there with a few cameras running it on Facebook or YouTube.”

