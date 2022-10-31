Tyson Fury in foul-mouthed exchange with podcast host after tense Derek Chisora question

Tyson Fury was not impressed.

Tyson Fury engaged in a foul-mouthed exchange with YouTube podcast host, the ‘True Geordie’ after a tense exchange was aired during an interview between the pair.

In recent weeks, a bout between Fury and his longtime British rival Derek Chisora was arranged amid reports that Anthony Joshua was set to fight the heavyweight great instead.

However, that bout did not come to fruition – with Chisora earning his shot at Fury instead.

After the podcast host asked Fury if he was ‘sorting out an old mate’, Fury issued a staunch defence of his rival.

“No matter what you say, or what people like you want to say about Derek Chisora, he’s achieved more in boxing and in fighting than ten men like you could ever achieve,” he stressed.

“So I’m not going to just let you sit here and slate somebody who’s fought the best fighters of this era just because he’s lost a few fights. It is what it is.

“I’ll be fighting Chisora and if you don’t want to watch it then please don’t, and it you do, tune in. And if you don’t want to buy a ticket, don’t buy a ticket.

“And if you do, be like the rest of the 50 odd, 60 odd thousand that’s already bought tickets. I can’t let you, who’s probably never had a fight in your life, run Chisora down who’s fought everybody. I cannot let that happen.”

That question ended up being the last of their awkward interview, before the host thanked Fury for speaking to him.

However, that message of gratitude did little to appease Fury, who then sought to take aim at his podcast host – branding him a ‘tosser’.

“I think you’re a t*****,” he said. “You little t***pot. And I won’t be doing anymore interviews with you little t***pot, bearded, bald-headed t***er.

“Kiss my balls, you little w*****. You little s***house. Suck a d***.”

At the end of the interview, Fury struggled to end the call – leading to his host making fun of his attempt to do so.

