Kellie Harrington responds after Pete Taylor hits out at ‘lies’ made in book

2020 Olympic champion boxer Kellie Harrington has responded, after her former coach, and Katie Taylor’s father Pete hit out at the ‘lies and scandal’ made in her newly-released book.

Harrington claimed in her book that Taylor held back women’s boxing, a claim that was emphatically denied by the former Irish Olympic boxing coach in a lengthy statement made on social media.

However, Harrington has claimed that she has not ‘seen’ any of Taylor’s comments made, but did admit that she is at least aware of what was said.

Speaking to Off the Ball on Tuesday night, Harrington explained her current thoughts on the subject, but stopped short of saying that she would clear the air with her former coach.

“I haven’t seen any of the stuff and that’s being honest with you but people have asked me have I seen any of it,” she said.

“I don’t really need to look at it because at the end of the day my journey is my journey and that is my experience and it’s my book and my life and it is what it is.

“I’ve never set out to cause any upset to anybody.”

She added: “There is nothing to clear up. I know what I know and he knows what he knows and all the people in the boxing world will know what they know and it is what it is. My story is my story

“I don’t have anything more to say about it and it is what it is. I am where I am, Katie is where Katie is and Pete is where Pete is.”

While Harrington has made her feelings known about her now-former coach, Taylor’s daughter Katie has since jumped to the defence of her father.

In a social media post published last night, the undisputed lightweight champion hailed her fathers efforts for ‘paving the way’ in the sport for women’s boxers.

“Inasmuch as people have given me credit for the inclusion of women’s boxing in the Olympics, it would not have happened without my Da tirelessly campaigning outside the ring,” she said.

“It is as much a part of his legacy as it is mine. He saw a future for this sport that few others saw.”

