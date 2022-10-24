Katie Taylor v Karen Carabajal: TV channel, fight time & card details

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Taylor’s fight against Carabajal.

Katie Taylor faces Karen Carabajal on Saturday night, and here is everything you need to know, including card details, what time the fight takes place at and TV information.

Who is Katie Taylor’s opponent Karen Carabajal?

Argentinian boxer Carabajal will attempt to become the first professional boxer to defeat Katie Taylor in the professional ranks.

While Taylor has yet to suffer defeat in the ring since turning pro, she has faced some stiff tests at times during recent outings, and Carabajal will be hoping to pounce on that.

Like Taylor, the Argentinian is an unbeaten fighter, but has mainly fought out of her own country for most of her professional fighting career.

How has Katie Taylor fared since turning professional?

Since turning pro in 2016, Taylor now has a professional record of 21-0, with the 36-year-old on top of her game since making the switch to the pro ranks.

In her last bout, Taylor came through a pulsating battle against Amanda Serrano with a split-decision win at Madison Square Garden in New York.

FIGHT WEEK!! @KatieTaylor defends her Undisputed World titles in London this Saturday on a big card with @_JordanGill v @MartnezKiko in a World title eliminator, @elliescotney_ for the European Title, @BoxerCully in a big one, @JohnnyFisherBox & his army & much more @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/eDOKtHDMh8 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 24, 2022

The win saw the Bray native retain her titles, and establish herself as one of the biggest names in the sport once again.

Where is the fight on and who else is on the card?

Katie Taylor’s latest fight is on in London, and it will be the main event of a mouth-watering card at Wembley Arena.

Taylor is expected to make her ring-walk around 10pm Irish time on Saturday night. However, that will depend on the outcome of the fights that are due to take place before it.

Fight card:

Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles

Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez

Gary Cully vs TBA

John Hedges vs TBA

Jordan Reynolds vs TBA

Johnny Fisher vs TBA

How can I watch the Taylor v Carabajal fight on TV and what time?

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, which costs €7.99 a month in Ireland. You can subscribe here.

Who is the favourite?

At the time of writing, Katie Taylor is the favourite for the bout, coming in at 1/33 with the bookies. Carabajal has been installed as the underdog, coming in at a price of 11/1.

A draw is priced at 33/1.

