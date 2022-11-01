Katie Taylor teases homecoming Croke Park bout date

A return is on the cards.

Katie Taylor has revealed that her homecoming bout at Croke Park is set to take place in either April or May, following her latest win on Saturday night.

Against her Argentinian foe Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Taylor eased to a unanimous decision win as she extended her winning streak to 22-0.

“There’s no date right now, but April or May sometime I think…”

However, much of the build-up to the fight centred around the possibility of a Croke Park homecoming fight for the Bray native.

And while no date has been pencilled in as of yet, it is edging closer.

In a recent interview with the MMA Hour on Monday evening, Taylor revealed that she and her fight camp are in talks about hosting a bout at Croke Park in April or May next year.

She also went on to explain that May is looking like the most likely month for the fight to take place, with no events scheduled at the Jones Road venue.

Katie Taylor says it's looking like April or May at Croke Park in Dublin for her next fight 🥊 #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/7UkIuu6ngC — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 31, 2022

“You’ll have to speak to my manager about that [laughs],” she explains.

“There’s no date right now, but April or May sometime I think. Apparently the whole month of May is free for Croke Park so I think it is looking likely for that month.”

Katie Taylor.

In the aftermath of her comprehensive win on Saturday night, Taylor stressed the need for her to set up her homecoming fight at Croke Park as a matter of urgency.

“Regardless of whether it’s Amanda Serrano or not, we want the fight at Croke Park,” Taylor stressed.

“80,000 people and every single person here is going to be at it. That will be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.

“Thank you so much everyone. It’s been an amazing six years as a professional, but the best is yet to come. I can’t wait for Croke Park next year.”

