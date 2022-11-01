Katie Taylor’s father hits back at ‘lies and scandal’ made by Kellie Harrington in book

He has hit back.

Katie Taylor‘s father, and former boxing coach Peter has hit back at the ‘lies and scandal’ made by 2020 Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington in her newly-released book.

In her book, written by Roddy Doyle, Harrington claims that the development of women’s boxing was held back by Taylor’s father.

However, that claim was denied by Taylor with a very strong statement of his own – before then hitting back at Harrington by suggesting that her career would have taken a different path if it was not for him.

Peter Taylor: “I feel I have to address the lies and scandal Kellie Harrington has tried to create regarding my role in female boxing…”

“I don’t usually respond on social media but I feel I have to address the lies and scandal Kellie Harrington has tried to create regarding my role in female boxing, to generate book sales,” Taylor wrote on his social media account.

In a near 400-word defence of his credentials, Taylor explained why he thought Harrington was given the same opportunities that the 2012 Olympic winner was handed.

“You said ‘you were not given opportunities’ yet you were away on trips with Irish boxing trips many times; Liverpool, Holland, Poland, to name a few.

“You were beaten in a box off in the national stadium to go to the worlds in Barbados by Allana Murphy. So you had many opportunities: FACT,” he wrote.

“You said ‘I asked you to move up in weight to avoid Katie.’ That is an absolute lie, you had 10 to 12 years to challenge Katie at 60kg, a choice you and your club made, you chose to weigh in at a different weight admitted by yourself in article above, stating that you didn’t have the confidence to box Katie, another lie, another FACT.

“You said ‘I didn’t let you train with Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan’ that was not my decision, that invitation had to come from the high performance unit, not me, it is up to your club to put a proposal in requesting same, FACT.

“I know you need to sell your book and need a villain in the story, but don’t use me as reason for your insecurities over your lack of courage in stepping up to the plate when you have had plenty of opportunities to do so.”

Since Taylor has stepped away from women’s boxing, he has been training a new generation of Irish fighters.

The most notable of which is Gary Cully, who claimed a devastating win on Katie Taylor’s undercard on Saturday night at Wembley Arena.

