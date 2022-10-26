Katie Taylor reveals how close she was to Croke Park rematch against Amanda Serrano

So near, yet so far.

Katie Taylor has revealed how close she was to sealing her Croke Park homecoming fight against Amanda Serrano this year.

In April, Taylor defeated the Puerto Rican boxer by a split-decision in New York at Madison Square Garden. And over recent months, the Bray native and Serrano’s camps were in negotiations for a rematch to take place on Dublin’s northside.

Negotiations stalled, however, with Taylor now set to fight Karen Carabajal next at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday evening.

“I was obviously willing and ready to step back in an immediate rematch…”

Speaking to the MMA Hour ahead of the fight, Taylor revealed how close she was to signing a deal with Serrano, and seal her Croke Park homecoming fight.

“I was obviously willing and ready to step back in an immediate rematch and we actually had Croke Park sealed off for one of the dates in September,” Taylor explained.

Katie Taylor on why a rematch with Amanda Serrano is not happening next.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/uOU5G5P2vO — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 25, 2022

“I think Serrano and her team just wanted a couple of more fights maybe under her belt before going back into a rematch.

“We were always willing and ready to jump straight back in.

“We were in talks with Croke Park, the date was actually sealed off. Just the thoughts of having my homecoming fight in front of 80,000, I think that’s the only thing that could’ve topped what happened in Madison Square Garden.”

Katie Taylor.

While Taylor may be frustrated that she has been able to put pen to paper on a deal to face Serrano in a rematch, she will be keen to extend her unbeaten record since turning professional.

Carabajal is unbeaten herself, and has won each of her last 19 bouts. However, the Argentinian is largely unproven on the world stage – with most of her fights coming on home soil to date.

You can read up on all the important fight details here.

