Katie Taylor teases possible bouts against MMA pair

Katie Taylor has revealed that two potential fights against Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm may be in the pipeline for her, after the Bray native’s next bout against Argentinian Karen Carabajal.

Taylor, 36, was on the verge of fighting Amanda Serrano in a Croke Park rematch before that bout fell by the wayside.

And in a recent interview with the MMA Hour, she claimed that her camp has been in talks with MMA stars Cris Cyborg and Holly Hom surrounding possible bouts down the line.

However, she suggested that she is unsure if or when those will happen as she chases immortality in the professional ranks before her own retirement.

On the potential for a fight against Cyborg, Taylor explained: “My team were actually in contact with her team closely over the last few months.

“At one stage I thought that fight was going to happen. But she obviously decided to take another fight just to get a bit of more experience maybe.

“I don’t really know what happened with that fight but I think it would be a huge event.

“She is obviously a lot bigger than me as well, so that would be an interesting match-up. If that fight ever does happen, I’d be very happy to take it.

“I know that she is very eager for that fight as well, so we’ll see what happens.”

Also, the possibility of Holm taking on Taylor has been raised in the past. However, Taylor added that her camp has spoken to Holm’s before, although no fight has been agreed upon yet.

“[Holly Holm] is a potential opponent as well,” she added. “We’ve spoken to her team before as well. She has come from a boxing background and has a lot more boxing experience than Cris Cyborg.

“That would be a huge fight in itself, and I would be very happy to take that. I think that fight could be very easily made, so I’d be very excited about that match-up.”

