Katie Taylor remains coy on boxing future ahead of latest fight

Katie Taylor has offered an update into her future plans.

Katie Taylor admits that she is unsure as to how much longer she will be able to continue her decorated boxing career, ahead of next week’s bout against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

Taylor, 36, has been a professional since 2016, and is the reigning and undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

But as she reaches the twilight of her fighting career, it remains unclear as to how much longer she will be able to fight on for.

“I obviously know I can’t do this forever; I don’t know if I want to take punches for the rest of my life…”

Speaking to DAZN ahead of next weekend’s bout against Carabajal, Taylor explained her thought-process on the next stage of her career.

“I obviously know I can’t do this forever; I don’t know if I want to take punches for the rest of my life,” she explains.

“But I absolutely love my sport, I love training, I’m not sick of the early mornings and I’m not sick of the cold morning, the running sessions, the sparring sessions, I genuinely do love my sport.”

Since turning professional, Taylor has won 21 of her 21 bouts, with 15 of those coming via finishes.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made by pro debut there so it’s great to go back now and headline,” she then added.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”

Katie Taylor.

In her last fight, Taylor saw off Amanda Serrano with a superb performance – winning by a split decision.

However, her latest bout sees her put her unbeaten record on the line against another unbeaten fighter, with the Argentinian Carabajal having 19 wins to her name from 19.

Read More About: katie taylor