Amanda Serrano signals intention to take Katie Taylor Croke Park fight

The fight is edging closer.

Katie Taylor‘s foe Amanda Serrano has signalled her intention to take on the Bray boxer in a Croke Park rematch next year, after her next fight.

On Tuesday evening, Serrano secured a unification bout against Erika Cruz to unify the world featherweight titles.

However, in a social media post once the fight was confirmed, Serrano signalled her intention to take on Taylor again in Ireland after her bout against Cruz.

“I want to go from this unification to my rematch in Ireland vs Katie…”

Recently, Serrano defeated Sarah Mahfoud by a unanimous decision in Manchester – putting her recent disappointment against Taylor to one side with a dominant win.

“I want to go from this unification to my rematch in Ireland vs Katie,” Serrano wrote on social media last night.

“My entire career I’ve done these weight jumps, I’m that person.”

Thank you sincerely to the @WBABoxing & to my Team @MostVpromotions @jakepaul for this amazing opportunity.

I want to go from this unification to my Rematch in Ireland vs Katie.

With dates yet to be finalised for Serrano’s contest against Cruz, it now appears likely that Taylor will have to wait until next summer to take on her Puerto Rican foe.

“I am happy to wait a few months for the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage you could ask for,” she explained on Saturday night after her win.

“That is a dream event for me. I think that would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.”



For Taylor, she will be pleased with this latest development in their path to secure a rematch.

On Monday evening, Taylor revealed that it was looking like her Croke Park date with destiny would take place in April or May next year.

“There’s no date right now, but April or May sometime I think,” she claimed. “Apparently the whole month of May is free for Croke Park so I think it is looking likely for that month.”

